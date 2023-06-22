Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 283 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $294.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

