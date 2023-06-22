Founders Capital Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.4% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.23 and a 200-day moving average of $277.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.