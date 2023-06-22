Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

