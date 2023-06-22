Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

