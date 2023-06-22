LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

