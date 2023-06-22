First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 5,509 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 41,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.18. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

