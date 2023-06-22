Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires Shares of 14,161 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

