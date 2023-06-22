Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

