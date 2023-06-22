Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,444 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $39,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,035 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $247.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

