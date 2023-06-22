iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

