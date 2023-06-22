Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

