Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 438 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing stock opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

