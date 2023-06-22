Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 5th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

COST opened at $519.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

