Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

