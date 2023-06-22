Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

