Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.7% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.18. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.