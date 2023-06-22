SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 101 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V stock opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.