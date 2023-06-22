Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

