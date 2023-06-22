iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.