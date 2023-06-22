Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.77 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

