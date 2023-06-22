Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

