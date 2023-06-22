Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after buying an additional 2,212,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,210,000.

GOVT opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

