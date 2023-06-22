SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,070 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 737,544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.13 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.