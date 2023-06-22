Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,038 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.