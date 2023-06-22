Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 1,270 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $370.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $378.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

