Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 959,850 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $94,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

