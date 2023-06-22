Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD opened at $179.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.