Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 87,225 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87,225 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.