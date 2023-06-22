Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.5% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 100,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.2% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.65. The firm has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.