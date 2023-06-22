Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

