Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

