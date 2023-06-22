The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

