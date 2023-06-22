Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,541,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

F stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

