Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $189.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

