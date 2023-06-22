Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Shares of META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

