Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

