Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $527,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

