Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

