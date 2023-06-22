First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

