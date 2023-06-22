Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 876 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

