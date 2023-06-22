MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

