2,090 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.