Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

CSCO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

