Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.