Berkshire Bank Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $294.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.18. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.