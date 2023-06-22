Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

