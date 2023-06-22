Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

