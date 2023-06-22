Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 24,966 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.84. The company has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

