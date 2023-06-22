Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

