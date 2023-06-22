Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

CSCO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

